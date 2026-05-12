JJ Redick reflects after Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff exit

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick watches against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on Apr 12, 2026. — Reuters

JJ Redick, head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, reflected emotionally after his side’s season ended with a narrow 115-110 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of their playoff series, which confirmed the Lakers’ elimination.

Despite a spirited performance that kept the contest alive until the final seconds, the Lakers were unable to force a turnaround, as Oklahoma City held firm to complete the series victory. The defeat brought a painful end to a hard-fought postseason campaign.

Speaking after the match, Redick expressed gratitude towards his players and supporters, acknowledging the emotional weight of the moment.

"I think with the season end, there's always, I would say a whirlwind of emotions. Certainly feeling a sense of gratitude for our players, the Lakers, our fan base. Really like that," Redick said in a post-game press conference.

An emotional JJ Redick postgame pic.twitter.com/at59GpgURJ — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) May 12, 2026

The Lakers coach also praised the resilience shown by his team, despite falling behind in the series, highlighting their refusal to give in under pressure.

"You've seen these 3-0 games before," he added. "I thought there were two different times during the game where our team could have gave in, could have let go of the rope. We didn't."

Redick further acknowledged the impact of the home crowd during the elimination game.

"I thought the crowd was awesome tonight. And I've been part of these on both sides, where it's a 3-0 and you're playing on the road or you're playing at home. The crowd can just not be great. And the crowd was awesome tonight. Our fans are awesome. Yeah, gratitude," he concluded.

On the court, LeBron James recorded 24 points and 12 rebounds, Austin Reaves added 27 points, and Rui Hachimura scored 25. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 35 points and eight assists.