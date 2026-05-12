Noman Ali shatters 130-year-old record during first Bangladesh Test

Noman Ali of Pakistan appeals during day four of the First Test in the series against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium on October 15, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. - AFP

MIRPUR: Pakistan spinner Noman Ali etched his name into the record books by breaking a 130-year-old milestone during the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The left-arm spinner achieved the landmark after dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 24 in Bangladesh’s second innings, bringing up 100 wickets in Test cricket.

At 39 years and 217 days, Noman became the oldest player in Test history to reach the 100-wicket milestone. He surpassed former England spinner Bobby Peel, who reached the mark in 1896 at the age of 39 years and 180 days.

Oldest players to reach 100 Test wickets

Noman Ali (Pakistan) – 39y 217d

Bobby Peel (England) – 39y 180d

Ray Illingworth (England) – 39y 30d

Clarrie Grimmett (Australia) – 39y 22d

Sydney Barnes (England) – 38y 310d

Noman reached the landmark in his 22nd Test, becoming the ninth Pakistan spinner and 21st bowler overall from his country to complete century of Test wickets.

He finished the innings with three wickets, having also dismissed Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Taijul Islam in a decisive spell that strengthened Pakistan’s position in the match.

The milestone also saw him become the joint fourth-fastest Pakistan bowler and third fastest as spinner to reach 100 Test wickets.

England great George Lohmann remains the fastest bowler in Test history to achieve the feat, reaching 100 wickets in just 16 matches.

Fastest Pakistan bowlers to 100 Test wickets