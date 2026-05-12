Nahid Rana helps Bangladesh beat Pakistan in first Test

Bangladesh's Nahid Rana (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of captain Shan Masood during the fifth day of the first Test match against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 12, 2026. - AFP

MIRPUR: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 104 runs in the first Test match to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series on Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

This victory marked Bangladesh's first-ever Test win over Pakistan on home soil and extended their winning streak to three consecutive matches against Pakistan after previously securing a 2-0 whitewash in Rawalpindi back in 2024.

Resuming the final session at 116-3, Pakistan were bowled out for 163 in 52.5 overs while chasing Bangladesh's 268-run target courtesy of exceptional five-wicket haul by Nahid Rana.

The visitors suffered an early setback when Taskin Ahmed struck in the opening over, removing Imam-ul-Haq for just two runs off five deliveries.

Despite the early blow, Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal steadied the innings with a crucial 50-run partnership for the second wicket, easing pressure and rebuilding momentum.

However, the stand ended at 54 when Azan was dismissed for 15 off 33 balls after striking one boundary off Mehidy Hasan Miraz, leaving Pakistan struggling at 57-2 in 12.1 overs.

The situation worsened soon after when Nahid Rana removed skipper Shan Masood cheaply for two runs off five balls.

Taijul Islam struck early and got rid of Abdullah Fazal who was dismissed LBW after playing an outstanding knock of 66 off 113 deliveries comprising 11 fours and ending the 51-run stand alongside Salman Ali Agha.

In the very next over, Taskin Ahmed struck and picked up his crucial second wicket by dismissing Salman Agha for 26 off 39 deliveries including one four, leaving the team struggling at 121-5 in 32.4 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel came to bat and piled up crucial runs from their bats and helped form a solid stand as they took the team's total past the 150-run mark as well.

However, it was Nahid Rana with the ball who picked up his second wicket of the match and dismissed Saud after scoring 15 off 32 deliveries, chipping in with two fours, leaving the team sitting at 152-6 in 44.3 overs.

Pakistan were in all sorts of trouble as Rana struck again and brilliantly clean bowled Rizwan after scoring 15 off 46 deliveries including one four.

Wickets continued to fall for Pakistan as Taijul struck again and removed Hasan Ali LBW for one off seven deliveries. Nahid Rana then claimed his fourth wicket by dismissing Noman Ali for four runs.

Rana wrapped up the innings by taking the wicket of Shaheen Afridi for a duck.

Nahid Rana starred with figures of 5/40 in 9.5 overs. Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed picked up two wickets while Mehidy Hasan Miraz chipped in with one wicket as well.

Resuming the final day at 152-3 in 50.3 overs, Bangladesh continued to extend their advantage, adding 88 more runs while losing six wickets before declaring at 240-9, setting Pakistan a target of 268.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto once again led from the front with a composed 87 off 150 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries. Mominul Haque supported with a solid 56 off 120 balls, including four fours.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mushfiqur Rahim chipped in with 24 and 22 respectively, while the remaining batters failed to make significant contributions.

On the fourth day, Pakistan’s bowlers had earlier made early inroads into Bangladesh’s second innings. Mohammad Abbas struck first, trapping Mahmudul Hasan Joy lbw for five off 26 balls.

Hasan Ali then dismissed Shadman Islam for 10 off 22 deliveries despite a brief counterattack that included two boundaries.

However, Bangladesh recovered strongly through Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto, who built a composed and decisive partnership.

The pair guided the hosts past 50 before adding a commanding 105-run stand, both reaching half-centuries and taking Bangladesh past the 100-run mark in control.

Shaheen Shah Afridi eventually broke the partnership by dismissing Mominul for 56, reducing Bangladesh to 128-3 in 42.5 overs.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali and Noman Ali claimed three wickets each, Shaheen Shah Afridi took two, while Mohammad Abbas added one wicket to his tally.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh were bowled out for 413 in 117.1 overs after opting to bat first. Key contributions came from Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim.

After a shaky start at 31-2, Haque and Shanto stabilised the innings with a vital 170-run partnership.

Both reached half-centuries, with Shanto converting his into a century. Haque scored 91 off 200 balls with 10 fours, while Shanto made 101 off 130 deliveries, including 12 fours and two sixes.

Mushfiqur Rahim added 71 off 179 balls, while Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed contributed 33 and 28 respectively.

Mohammad Abbas led Pakistan’s bowling effort with 5-92 in 34 overs, supported by Shaheen Shah Afridi with three wickets and Hasan Ali and Noman Ali with one each.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 386 in 100.3 overs, narrowly conceding a 27-run first-innings deficit.

Strong performances came from debutants Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal, along with Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan. Azan top-scored with 103, while Abdullah made 60, Salman 58 and Rizwan 59.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred for Bangladesh with 5-102, while Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam took two wickets each and Nahid Rana claimed one.