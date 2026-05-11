CSA delays squad announcement for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

South Africa players celebrate with the trophy after winning the T20I series against India at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on April 27, 2026. — X/@ProteasWomenCSA

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday abruptly delayed the announcement of the squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

The CSA was set to announce the squad at 11 AM local time on Monday, but ten minutes before the scheduled time, shared that it had held back the event "due to a need for further internal reviews. A new squad announcement date will be shared in due course."

According to an international cricket news website, a source close to the matter shared that the delay was caused by a "minor internal matter" and not because of a selection controversy.

But contrary to the cricket board's clarification, the report claimed that there are at least two selection issues that could be influencing discussions within the camp, including the potential return of experienced pacer Shabnim Ismail, who called time on her international career after the T20 World Cup in 2023.

Despite her retirement from international cricket, Ismail has remained active on the league circuit, and as per the report, South Africa coach Mandla Mashimbyi was "keen" to acquire her services for the mega event.

Another selection dilemma surrounds former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk, who returned to international cricket last year after reversing her retirement. The 32-year-old, however, suffered a calf injury during South Africa's tour of New Zealand and has been away from the national team since then.

Furthermore, Van Niekerk has not bowled since making her international return and instead established herself as a batting finisher – a role which may not help her secure a place in South Africa's squad for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026.