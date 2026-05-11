Scotland announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Scotland players celebrate during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier Super Six match against Bangladesh at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on January 30, 2026. — Cricket Scotland

EDINBURGH: Cricket Scotland on Monday announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

Experienced all-rounder Kathryn Bryce will lead the Scotland squad in the mega event, which was bolstered by the return of left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon, who has featured for England in the past.

Scotland head coach Craig Wallace highlighted the challenge of selecting the squad from a large pool of talented players, but termed it a testament to the growth and success of Scotland in the sport.

"It was hugely difficult to select a fifteen, but that's a testament to the growth and success of the women's game in Scotland over the last few years," said Wallace.

"The depth we have now to choose from is incredible and every selection is enjoyable, but really tough. I think we've got a really good balance in the squad in terms of what we think we need to succeed in this tournament," he added.

Wallace also weighed in on the Scotland squad's depth by citing the availability of multiple world-class players, including Gordon, with whom he expressed determination to work.

"We have multiple world-class players in this team, and Kirstie is definitely one of them," Wallace stated.

"We welcome her involvement in the group and expect her to drive our standards up even more and help us to improve Scottish cricket. I'm looking forward to working with her and helping her enhance her own skills as well."

Scotland, placed in Group 2, will start their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Ireland on June 13 before taking on West Indies on June 18 at Headingley in Leeds, which will also host their match against former champions England on June 20.

Their remaining group-stage matches are scheduled to be played on June 23 and 26 against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, respectively.

Scotland squad: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater and Pippa Sproul.