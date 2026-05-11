Agha says Pakistan to 'definitely go for win' in first Test against Bangladesh

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha speaks at a press conference after the fourth day of their first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on May 11, 2026. — PCB

MIRPUR: Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha asserted that the touring side would definitely go for the win in the first Test against Bangladesh, scheduled to conclude here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

At the conclusion of the penultimate day, the home side were 152/3 in the second innings, leading Pakistan by 179 runs, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten on 58 and 16, respectively.

Addressing the media after the fourth day of the series opener, which remained largely affected by the rain and bad light, Pakistan's Agha said if Bangladesh were "brave enough" to set them a target of around 260 runs in 70 overs, the visitors would go for the chase.

The 32-year-old, however, insisted that he was not expecting the home side to take on the challenge on the final day.

"Right now, you can't say who has the upper hand in this game. I think tomorrow is going to be an exciting day of Test cricket. We just want to get them out as quickly as we can; that's what our strategy is going to be," said Agha.

"Definitely, we will go for the win if they are brave enough to give us 70 overs and a target of 260. We will definitely go for the chase, but I don't think they will do that.

"If they give us two sessions and something around 250, we will definitely go for the chase first, and then we'll see how the pitch is playing. But right now, we want to win this game."

Salman Ali Agha's press conference | Pakistan vs Bangladesh | 1st Test, Day 4 #BANvPAK pic.twitter.com/O9uOFVMldU — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) May 11, 2026

Agha then clarified his remarks, emphasising that he did not question Bangladesh's bravery and instead highlighted that setting Pakistan a target after pushing them out of the contention would be in the home side's best interest, but reiterated that he personally wants them to take a risk to force a result.

"I'm not saying they are not brave enough or anything like that. I'm just saying that, for them, the best thing would be to take us out of the game first and then set us a target," Agha clarified.

"But if they give us 70 overs and a target of 260 or 270, then we will be in the game as well, and personally I want them to do that.

"If we were in that position, we would try to make sure we took the opposition out of the game first and then set whatever target we wanted to give them. That's what I'm saying."