Liverpool to honour Diogo Jota, Andre Silva with Anfield memorial

Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates with the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup on February 27, 2022. — Reuters

Liverpool to honour their late forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva by building a permanent memorial at Anfield, following their deaths last summer in a car crash in northwestern Spain.

The images of the planned memorial are released, the sculpture titled “Forever 20” features a flowing heart design, a nod to Jota's goal celebration and jersey number, which has been retired at all levels from the club, including the women’s and academy teams.

The memorial will also display Silva's shirt number 30, which he used to wear when he played for Penafiel in the Portuguese second division.

"It will stand on a Granby Rock-faced stone plinth, laser-engraved with a dedication to both brothers, and incorporated into the plinth itself are many of the physical tributes that were left at Anfield," Liverpool said in a statement on Monday.

Jota won the Premier League last season, the FA Cup in 2022 and the League Cup in 2022 and 2024 with Liverpool. He scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the Merseyside club.

Ahead of the 2026 Premier League season-opener, Liverpool paid tribute to Diogo Jota with a minute's silence before the kickoff against Bournemouth.

It is pertinent to mention that Jota tragically passed away at the age of 28 following a fiery car crash near Zamora. His younger brother, Silva, aged 25, also lost his life in the incident.

The fatal crash reportedly occurred shortly after midnight on July 3rd 2025, when the vehicle the two were travelling in veered off the road and burst into flames.