Trophy for Pakistan's home T20I series against Zimbabwe unveiled

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (right) and Zimbabwe's Nomvelo Sibanda pose with the trophy for their T20I series in Karachi on May 11, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: The glittering trophy for the three-match T20I series between hosts Pakistan and Zimbabwe, scheduled to run from May 12 to 15, was unveiled here.

According to the details, the silverware was unveiled by Pakistan captain Fatima Sana and her Zimbabwe counterpart Nomvelo Sibanda, who also posed with the title.

The three-match series will get underway on Tuesday here at the National Bank Stadium, which will also host the remaining two fixtures on May 14 and 15, respectively.

Notably, the series holds significance for both teams as they give final touches to their preparations for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

Prior to the T20Is, Pakistan and Zimbabwe locked horns in a three-match ODI series, which the hosts clean swept dominantly 3-0, and their captain, Fatima Sana, expressed her desire that the home side carry forward the momentum.

"We are pleased with the way the team performed in the ODI series and the players showed great discipline and consistency throughout the series. The T20I format brings different challenges, but the momentum and confidence from the ODI series will definitely help us going into this leg of the tour," Fatima told Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Digital.

"It is encouraging to see young players getting opportunities through domestic performances, while the return of experienced players also strengthens the squad. These matches are important for us as we continue our preparations for upcoming international assignments, including the Ireland tri-series and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup."

Pakistan squad for Zimbabwe T20Is:

Fatima Sana (c), Amber Kainat, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

Reserves: Diana Baig, Momina Riasat, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin and Syeda Aroob Shah