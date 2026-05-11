Oleksandr Usyk calls out long-time rival for trilogy

An undated picture of World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Reuters

Heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk has challenged Tyson Fury for a trilogy, despite a new WBO belt-holder Daniel Dubois in line of contenders.

Usyk, who holds the WBA, WBC and IBF boxing titles after vacating the WBO belt, has defeated Dubois and former British champions Anthony Joshua and Fury twice each in the last five years.

The 39-year-old’s next fight is against Dutch kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven on May 23 in Egypt and he is at a point in his career where he is doing things on his own terms rather than what people might want.

Beating Dubois, who stopped Fabio Wardley to win the WBO belt at the weekend, would unify the division again, but Oleksandr Usyk is looking for a showdown against Tyson Fury.

"Hi brother, I am ready. Every time. I am ready. Las Vegas, New York, Saudi Arabia -- anything. Come on. Greedy Belly is my friend," he said in a video clip reposted after the Dubois fight by Saudi money man and Ring Magazine owner Turki Alalshikh.

The Ukrainian’s message was clearly for Fury, who had called him earlier several times, and the 37-year-old responded in kind to an old foe he refers to as "rabbit".

"Greedy Belly is coming for a feast of rabbit pie," Fury said. "First I will start with the chinless bum, dosser, Anthony Joshua, and I will knock him out. Then I am coming back for a rabbit pie.

"There is only me, there is nobody else. I am the cash cow. You want big paydays, it ain't an Anthony Joshua. It ain't Dubois."

Joshua, who lost an IBF title bout to Dubois in September 2024, is set to fight Fury in a potential fight in November but before taking on “The Gypsy King”, he will be up against former kickboxer Kristian Prenga in a tune-up bout on July 25.

Fury in his last fight outclassed Russia's Arslanbek Makhmudov in London last month, the Briton's first bout since losing to Usyk for the second time in October 2024.