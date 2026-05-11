Pakistan slip by one spot in ICC annual ODI rankings

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 13, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: The Pakistan men's cricket team has slipped down to the fifth position in the annual ODI rankings, shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

According to the apex body, the Green Shirts' decline in the annual rankings of the longer format came due to South Africa's meteoric rise, who claimed the fourth position with 102 rating points, four more than Pakistan.

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 champions India remained at the summit with 118 rating points, five ahead of second-placed New Zealand, while reigning world champions Australia hold the third spot with 109 points.

Sri Lanka remained sixth in the annual update with 96 points, followed by Afghanistan and England on 93 and 89 points, respectively.

Bangladesh continue to hold ninth spot with 84 points, while the West Indies round off the top 10 on 74 points.

Despite the plethora of men's T20I cricket played over the last year, including the 2026 World Cup, there were negligible movements in the annual rankings of the shortest format.

India, who became the first team to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title, remained at the summit with 275 points, maintaining a 13-point cushion over second-placed England, while Australia occupy third spot with 258 points.

The top seven positions in the annual men's T20I rankings remained unchanged, with New Zealand (247 points), South Africa (244 points), Pakistan (240) and West Indies (233) following up.

In the sole change, Sri Lanka slipped down to the ninth spot after dropping six rating points, while Bangladesh gained one point to pip them. Afghanistan are placed 10th, while Zimbabwe and Ireland retain their 11th and 12th positions, respectively.

On the other hand, the Pakistan women's cricket team slipped down by one spot to eighth with 72 rating points, while they remained eighth in the T20I update.