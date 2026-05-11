GSP’s coach offers Khamzat Chimaev help after Sean Strickland's loss

Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Sean Strickland (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center in Newark on May 9, 2026. — Reuters

Georges St-Pierre’s coach Firas Zahabi has offered Khamzat Chimaev to train him after Sean Strickland's loss at UFC 328.

Strickland reclaimed the UFC middleweight title with a narrow split-decision victory over Chimaev in a gruelling five-round contest on Sunday.

The defeat marked Chimaev’s first as a professional after entering the bout as the bookmakers’ favourite.

Chimaev dominated the opening round with his wrestling, silencing the crowd early, but Strickland made a comeback in the second by defending takedowns and dominating most of the fight.

Judges scored 48-47, 48-47 in favour of Strickland and 47-48 for Khamzat Chimaev.

Zahabi, coach at Tristar Gym in Montreal, posted a public offer to help Chimaev and make him “better than ever.”

Zahabi helped GSP to win multiple UFC titles and works with fighters like Aiemann Zahabi, who holds an 8-2 record in UFC. He is currently training welterweight prospects Georges Eid and Amir Fazli.

Firas also invited Arman Tsarukyan, who is a top lightweight and has a history of training with Chimaev.

“Khamzat, come train with me. Come to Montreal. I promise you you’re not going to fade. I promise you,” Zahabi said.

“Bring Arman Tsaruykan. Come see how we prepare to make sure your fitness level will be better than ever, your striking will be sweeter than ever, and your footwork will be sweeter than ever. If you come train with me, this will never happen again…. We will focus on you getting your hand raised”

Chimaev’s camp has been questioned about cardio in the past as well. Slowdowns were also witnessed in his fights against Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman.