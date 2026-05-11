Aryna Sabalenka reacts to shock early Italian Open exit

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her quarter final match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in Madrid Open on April 30, 2025. — Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka has reacted to her surprise early exit at the 2026 Italian Open by sharing a message on social media.

The four-time Grand Slam champion suffered a second loss in three matches on Saturday, when she was defeated by Sorana Cirstea at the Foro Italico.

Cirstea, who will retire later this year, shocked the Belarusian, beating her 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in their third-round clash.

Sabalenka has never won the Italian Open, and she now holds a record of 13-8 across eight appearances at the clay-court event. Her best performance in Rome came in 2024, when she lost in the final to Iga Swiatek.

Aryna commented on her Italian Open setback in an Instagram post.

“Not every story ends the way you want, but every chapter teaches you something,” she wrote.

“Rome, thank you for the love. Ciao bella, see you soon.”