Lionel Messi reacts to Barcelona’s 29th LaLiga title win

An undated photo of Argentine captain Lionel Messi. — Instagram/leomessi

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has congratulated his former club on social media after they defeated bitter rivals Real Madrid 2-0 at a roaring Camp Nou to claim their 29th LaLiga title.

Hansi Flick's side moved to an unassailable 91 points, 14 clear of second-placed Real with three games remaining.

The triumph capped a dominant campaign in which they lost only four league matches. Villarreal are third on 69 points.

Barcelona dominated the game from the get-go. Antonio Rudiger fouled Ferran Torres just outside the box and Marcus Rashford bent a superb free kick into Thibaut Courtois' top-left corner with just nine minutes into the game, giving the Catalan giants the early lead.

Torres doubled the lead for Barca in the 18th minute after he capitalised on a clever pass from Dani Olmo, rifling a fierce strike into the top corner.

Real Madrid improved their play after conceding two goals, getting into the box several times, but the home team’s defence was good enough to deny their efforts.

The win completed back-to-back league titles for Flick, who also delivered the LaLiga and Copa del Rey double in his first season last year.

Barcelona’s greatest player of all time, Lionel Messi posted a story on Instagram just 20 minutes after the match ended with two short phrases: “Champion” and “Visca Barca (Long live Barcelona).

Messi spent an incredible 18 years at Barca, winning every single possible trophy. He is also the club’s record goal scorer, having scored 672 goals in 778 official appearances.

He left Camp Nou in 2021 under emotional circumstances to join Paris Saint-Germain, where he won two Ligue 1 titles before joining MLS side Inter Miami, whom he guided to a historic 2025 MLS Cup title.