England considering historic T20I tour of Nepal in next FTP cycle

England's Sam Curran (left) reacts after his team's win as Lokesh Bam looks on at the end of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup group stage match against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8, 2026. - ICC

England could become the highest-profile international side to tour Nepal, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) exploring the possibility of scheduling a short T20I series during the 2027-31 Future Tours Programme (FTP) cycle.

Cricket in Nepal has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, with the national side continuing to make strides on the international stage.

Nepal secured their first bilateral series victory over a full ICC member last year when they defeated West Indies in the UAE, but they have yet to host a full international tour by a Test-playing nation.

That situation could soon change after Cricket Ireland announced in March that it had signed a five-year strategic partnership agreement with the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN), with plans for a white-ball tour during the 2026-27 winter.

England and Nepal faced each other for the first time during the T20 World Cup in February, where England edged a thrilling contest off the final ball in front of a passionate Nepalese crowd at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Following that fixture, former Nepal captain and current CAN secretary Paras Khadka reportedly held discussions with ECB officials in India regarding the future of Nepalese cricket.

The ECB have been working on the international calendar for the 2027-31 FTP cycle alongside other cricket boards, although final scheduling remains dependent on the ICC’s decision regarding the new World Test Championship format.

One of the key considerations is whether the current minimum requirement of two Tests per series will remain in place.

Despite England’s already congested international schedule, the ECB are seriously considering a brief men’s tour of Nepal, likely consisting of a two or three-match T20I series.

The proposed tour could potentially be slotted in before another white-ball assignment in Asia, such as India, adding only a few extra days to England’s itinerary while also serving as useful preparation.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel previously highlighted the importance of attracting major cricketing nations to the country, saying such tours would significantly boost the sport’s profile.

"It would mean a lot, especially if Australia or England comes to Nepal," he said. "That would show world cricket [that] Nepal also plays cricket, and plays decent cricket… It is very important."

A recently aired documentary titled Nepal: Climbing Cricket’s Mountain also underlined the growing passion for cricket in Nepal. In the programme, Khadka stressed the importance of regular matches against stronger opposition to aid Nepal’s development.

"What Nepal cricket needs right now is exposure," Khadka said. "Because we're an ODI country, we want matches against Test-playing nations because the only way you improve as a cricketer is when you play against better cricketers, when you play against better opponents. That's when you learn the game.

"What that will do is that will ignite this whole generation of kids back home, because cricket is now in the hearts of a young Nepali," he added. "Cricket is not just a sport. It's the most uniting factor [in the country]."

England’s packed 2027 home summer is already expected to feature an Ashes series against Australia, while Pakistan and New Zealand are also likely to tour for white-ball assignments.

Pakistan’s visit could additionally include a one-off Test, depending on the ICC’s final decision regarding the 2027-29 World Test Championship structure.

Meanwhile, England Women are set to host Bangladesh and Australia in 2027, although the schedule will depend on the timing of the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka.