Victor Wembanyama ejected from Game 4 for throwing elbow

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) commits a level two flagrant foul against Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second quarter of Game 4 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center in Minneapolis on May 10, 2026. — Reuters

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs was ejected from Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals in Minneapolis on Sunday after he threw an elbow into the face of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid early in the second quarter.

In San Antonio’s 114-109 loss, Wembanyama grabbed a rebound and was trying to protect the ball from two players of the opposition. Then he turned and hit Reid on the chin with a vicious right elbow and was called for a foul with 8:39 remaining in the first half.

"I just think that with the physicality they try to play against him, at some point you're going to have to protect yourself," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said about Wembanyama having to defend himself. "Every single play on every single part of the floor, people are trying to impose their physicality on him."

The officiating crew reviewed the hit on video and upgraded the foul to a flagrant 2, which is an automatic ejection.

"After review, there was windup, impact and follow-through above the neck of an opponent," head official Zach Zarba announced. "It was unnecessary and excessive contact by Wembanyama and it meets all the criteria and it has been upgraded to a flagrant foul penalty 2. Wembanyama has been ejected."

The Spurs were trailing 36-34 at the time of the ejection, and Reid utilised both his foul shots for a four-point lead. Victor Wembanyama had four points, four rebounds and no blocks in 12-plus minutes.

Asked by reporters if he thought Wembanyama could be suspended for Game 5, Johnson said, "No. There was zero intent. To have anything on top of that, I think, would be ridiculous.

"(The referees) did what they did because of the outcome of the play."

As for Reid, he appears to be no worse for wear following the elbow.

"Pain is weakness leaving the body, that's it," Reid said.

Wembanyama played a major role in Game 3, when he contributed 39 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots in the 115-108 road win on Friday. He became the fourth different player in NBA history to score at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in a playoff game.

The Timberwolves levelled the best-of-seven series after the win on Sunday. Game 5 will be played on Tuesday in San Antonio.