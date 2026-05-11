George Bailey explains key reasons behind big-name omissions from Bangladesh T20Is

Steve Smith of Australia is congratulated by Glenn Maxwell after catching Sanju Samson during third T20I match against India at Sydney Cricket Ground on December 08, 2020 in Sydney. - AFP

Former Australia captain and current chief of selectors George Bailey has explained that the T20 International futures of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Steven Smith remain open, despite the experienced trio being left out of Australia’s revamped squad for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

Bailey clarified that the senior players have not been permanently ruled out of contention, even after their omission from the 16-man squad for the three-match T20I series scheduled for June 17, 19 and 21.

The decision also saw Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood rested as Australia manage workloads ahead of a demanding Test schedule over the next two years.

Maxwell, Stoinis and Smith’s absence has drawn attention given their long-standing roles in Australia’s white-ball setup, including their involvement in the 2021 T20 World Cup triumph.

All three featured in Australia’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year, while Smith had returned to the format as a late injury replacement after a long absence from T20Is since February 2024.

Bailey stressed the omissions were not a reflection of permanent exclusion but part of a broader strategy to explore squad depth following the team’s underwhelming World Cup performance.

"It's not the end of the road," Bailey said. "I wouldn't call it dropped per se, but I understand that they're not within the squad. But certainly, just given where we are in the cycle of T20s and on the back of our World Cup result, it's a good opportunity, I think, to have a look at some different players."

"I'm not taking away the fact that every time that we take a team or squad away, the expectation and our expectation is that we will win and those players will perform. So it's a really important period of time, I think, for that T20 group to actually start to develop some different players in different roles across that.

"But that's not to say that it might be the last we've seen of those three."

Maxwell has struggled for consistency in recent T20 outings, while Stoinis continues to remain active in franchise cricket, including strong performances for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Smith, meanwhile, remains determined to feature in Australia’s T20 plans and has continued to perform in franchise leagues alongside his commitments in other formats.

The squad changes have opened opportunities for emerging talent, with Aaron Hardie returning after an impressive PSL campaign and Joel Davies earning a maiden international call-up following standout performances in the Big Bash League.

Bailey praised the development pathway, particularly highlighting Davies’ potential as a left-arm spinner in Australia’s evolving white-ball setup.

"I think there's a high degree of talent there," Bailey said. "Starting to see the fruits of that in some white-ball performances for New South Wales and through the Big Bash this year. He's a left-arm spinner as well and we've spoken at length about the importance of that and development of that throughout the country and hopefully we get to see a little bit of that as well."

Australia squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw and Adam Zampa.