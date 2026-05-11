Ben Stokes shines in new-ball role on injury return as Durham beat Worcestershire

Durham's Ben Raine (left) celebrates the wicket of Worcestershire's Jake Libby (not pictured) with team-mate Ben Stokes during the Rothesay County Championship Division 2 match against Worcestershire on May 8, 2026. - ECB

England captain Ben Stokes has made a promising return from injury, continuing his push towards full match fitness ahead of a demanding run of Test cricket this summer.

The all-rounder featured for Durham in the County Championship clash against Worcestershire, where he impressed in a revised role as a new-ball bowler. Stokes claimed two wickets in each innings to help guide Durham to a comfortable nine-wicket victory.

It marked his first competitive appearance since England’s underwhelming Ashes campaign in Australia earlier this year. The 34-year-old is also still managing recovery from a broken cheekbone sustained during training in February.

While his batting contribution was limited to 14 runs from the No.5 position, Stokes showed encouraging rhythm and pace with the ball, opening the bowling in both innings. His use of the new ball could signal a tactical shift ahead of England’s upcoming fixtures.

England are preparing for two consecutive three-match Test series against New Zealand and Pakistan as part of their ICC World Test Championship campaign. With several pace concerns, Stokes may be required to shoulder greater responsibility with the ball.

Since the retirements of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes, England have been searching for a settled new-ball pairing. That task has been further complicated by injuries to Brydon Carse and Mark Wood, alongside ongoing fitness concerns over Jofra Archer.

Selectors are weighing up options including Ollie Robinson, Matthew Potts, Sam Cook and Sonny Baker, but Stokes’ recent County Championship usage may open the door for him to resume a new-ball role at Test level.

The England captain has not opened the bowling in Test cricket since the second innings of the first Test against Pakistan in 2022. However, his latest outing for Durham has offered encouraging signs that a return to that responsibility could be considered.

Stokes may get another opportunity with the ball when Durham face Kent at Beckenham in a four-day fixture starting Friday, although Matthew Potts is expected to return after being rested for the Worcestershire match.

Durham head coach Ryan Campbell has already indicated Stokes could be used with the new ball during his comeback phase, praising the impact the England captain continues to have on the squad environment and standards.

England will begin their home Test summer against the Black Caps at Lord's Cricket Ground on 4 June, where Stokes’ role with both bat and ball will be closely monitored as preparations intensify.