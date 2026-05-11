Australia selectors chief Bailey responds to contract tension with senior players

Cricket Australia selector George Bailey looks on prior to second T20I match against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 16, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. - CA

Australia’s chair of selectors George Bailey has said the rejection of initial Cricket Australia (CA) contract offers by a group of senior players is “normal at this time of year”, while acknowledging there is growing tension in the global cricket market as players balance international duty with franchise opportunities.

Bailey expressed sympathy for Australia’s leading white-ball cricketers, who are reportedly frustrated at earning significantly less than overseas players participating in the Big Bash League (BBL), with a gap estimated at A$100,000–A$200,000.

Last week, a group of five senior players declined CA’s initial contract proposals. The discussions are centred on pay structures, the balance between guaranteed income and match fees, and the level of flexibility granted through No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for participation in overseas franchise leagues, particularly when they overlap with international commitments or rest periods.

The issue comes at a sensitive time, with Bailey announcing three white-ball squads for upcoming tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Australia will be without key fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc for the entire nine-match tour despite their involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis and Xavier Bartlett will miss the Pakistan ODIs due to IPL commitments before joining the squad for the Bangladesh leg starting June 9, which includes three ODIs and three T20Is.

Bailey, however, downplayed any suggestion of conflict between players and CA, insisting such negotiations are a routine part of the annual contracting cycle.

"I actually think that's pretty normal for this time of year," Bailey said on Monday.

"I think one of the things that's important to understand is that we offer our national contracts up at the end of April, and the key reason for that is to unlock the state contracting process and allow states to go forward with certainty, knowing who they have on national contracts and then what space that allows and money that allows for their state players. But the actual contract doesn't kick in until end of June, first [week] of July.

"Agents are out spruiking, trying to get the best deal that they can for their for their clients, for their players, and I don't think that's been any different to any year. There's no doubt we acknowledge that there's a changing landscape. Players do have options. I think it's an exciting time to be a player and we're constantly trying to strike that balance."

He added that while there is “tension in the marketplace”, Australia benefits from players who remain committed to international cricket.

“We’re fortunate to have players who are passionate about representing Australia, and performing well at that level remains the best way to stay in contention for franchise opportunities,” he said.

The absence of Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc from the Pakistan and Bangladesh tours is unlikely to go unnoticed among other CA-contracted players.

However, the trio have long been managed carefully in white-ball formats to prioritise Test cricket workloads, while also being permitted to feature in the IPL during designated rest windows.

Cummins himself has previously highlighted the financial trade-offs faced by multi-format players, noting that participation in certain international fixtures can cost them lucrative franchise opportunities, including deals in competitions such as The Hundred.

The growing influence of franchise leagues has also prompted discussion among players and agents about whether a “freelance” approach—minimising reliance on national contracts and maximising franchise availability—could become a viable long-term option. Bailey, however, warned against such a shift.

"[What] I'm always interested in is you potentially buy yourself flexibility, but you're probably on a year to year whim or a franchise tournament to tournament whim as to whether you're going to get selected," Bailey said. "You also run the risk, I think, of giving up that consistent training base, access to the resources that you need to actually help you perform around that as well, in terms of training facilities, coaches, strength and conditioning, gym programmes, physios, doctors, psychologists, all that sort of thing.

"It certainly probably depends too on the age of the player and where they're at in their career and what they're trying to achieve. But there's not a huge amount that I would say have made that shift and done it incredibly well. And I think if you start to look around the world, even at some of the countries where that's happened, we're starting to see some plans actually fall back into the into their national programs as well."

He added that very few players globally have successfully pursued a fully freelance model, with many eventually returning to structured national programmes.

Bailey also acknowledged the concerns raised by white-ball specialists over pay disparities within the BBL, saying he understood their frustration given their role in growing the competition.

"I can empathise with some of our best white-ball players, and not only that, I think the guys that are probably marketed and help grow the Big Bash to where it is," Bailey said. "I can empathise with their position."