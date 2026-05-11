Bangladesh extend lead past 100 as rain ends second session without play

A general view shows the covered pitch as rain stops the play during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 10, 2026. - AFP

MIRPUR: Bangladesh stretched their second-innings lead beyond the 100-run mark against Pakistan before persistent rain forced an extended interruption on day four of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Resuming the day on 7-0 from 1.5 overs, Bangladesh reached 93-2 in 31 overs as rain washed out the entire second session, with tea taken without any play.

The hosts extended their overall lead to 120 runs despite losing both openers early in the day.

Mominul Haque remained unbeaten and composed on 37 from 82 deliveries, striking three boundaries, while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto contributed a fluent 34 off 57 balls, hitting four fours. The pair also shared a valuable 50-run partnership to steady the innings after early setbacks.

Pakistan struck twice through their bowlers to make inroads into the Bangladesh top order. Mohammad Abbas made the breakthrough, trapping Mahmudul Hasan Joy lbw for five off 26 balls.

Hasan Ali then joined the attack and removed Shadman Islam for 10 off 22 deliveries, an innings featuring two boundaries.

Following the early wickets, Mominul and Shanto rebuilt the innings with patience and control, guiding Bangladesh past the 50-run mark and ensuring they retained a firm grip on proceedings.

However, play was halted after lunch due to increasingly heavy and persistent rain. With conditions failing to improve, the second session ended without any play and the tea interval was taken during the delay.

After being asked to bat first, the home side were bowled out for 413 in 117.1 overs in the first innings, courtesy of exceptional batting performances from Mominul Haque, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim.

Recovering from 31-2, Haque and Shanto batted sensibly and stitched together a 170-run partnership, with both batters bringing up half-centuries, while the skipper went on to score a century.

Haque was dismissed for 91 off 200 deliveries, featuring 10 fours, by Noman Ali, while Najmul Hossain top-scored with 101 off 130 balls, striking 12 fours and two sixes before falling to Mohammad Abbas.

Mushfiqur made a vital contribution of 71 off 179 deliveries, laced with eight fours, before being dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi, while useful lower-order contributions came from Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed.

Das played a handy knock of 33 off 67 deliveries, including five fours, while Taskin scored a quickfire 28 off 19 balls, smashing three fours and a six.

Mohammad Abbas led the bowling attack for the visitors with figures of 5/92 in 34 overs. Shaheen Afridi claimed three wickets, while Hasan Ali and Noman Ali picked up one wicket each.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 386 in 100.3 overs, giving Bangladesh a slender 27-run lead despite a century and three half-centuries across debutants Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal, as well as senior batter Salman Ali Agha and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Awais began positively, finding boundaries early and building a composed foundation to ease the pressure after Bangladesh’s imposing first-innings total.

The pair continued to put Bangladesh’s bowlers under pressure, with runs flowing freely during the final session of play. Azan Awais raised his bat for his maiden Test fifty as the duo also brought up a 100-run opening partnership.

However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz provided the breakthrough by dismissing Imam-ul-Haq, who fell for 45 off 72 deliveries, striking six fours, leaving Pakistan at 106-1 in 22 overs.

Azan Awais top-scored with 103 off 105 deliveries, including 14 fours, before being dismissed by Taskin Ahmed, while Abdullah Fazal contributed 60 off 120 balls, featuring seven fours and a six, before falling to Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Salman Ali Agha and Rizwan also batted sensibly, with Agha scoring 58 off 94 deliveries, including six fours and a six, while the wicketkeeper-batter made 59 off 79 balls, striking eight fours.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred for the hosts with figures of 5/102 in 38 overs. Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam claimed two wickets apiece, while Nahid Rana chipped in with one wicket.