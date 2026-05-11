Australia unveil squads for Bangladesh white-ball series

Australia's Aaron Hardie (right) celebrates with captain Mitchell Marsh after catching England's Ben Duckett off his own bowling during the second ODI match against England at Headingley in Leeds, northern England on September 21, 2024. - AFP

SYDNEY: Australia national cricket team have announced revamped ODI and T20I squads for their upcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh, with several fresh faces included as senior players miss out due to workload management and franchise commitments.

Young all-rounder Joel Davies has earned a maiden T20I call-up following an impressive Big Bash League campaign, while Aaron Hardie returns to the T20 side after a standout season in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

Veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was omitted from the Bangladesh T20I squad and is set to participate in Major League Cricket in the United States with Washington Freedom alongside Steve Smith.

Australia will also be without Marcus Stoinis and Matt Short for the T20I leg of the tour, as selectors continue to test new combinations following the team’s early exit from the recent World Cup.

Fast bowler Spencer Johnson has been recalled after recovering from a stress fracture, while Riley Meredith also returns to the T20I set-up after injury setbacks.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been included in all three squads alongside leg-spinner Adam Zampa as Australia prepare for spin-friendly conditions during their first tour of Bangladesh since 2021.

Wicketkeeper Josh Philippe has retained his position as back-up gloveman behind Josh Inglis after being preferred over Alex Carey in recent bilateral series.

The Bangladesh tour will feature a three-match ODI series in Dhaka from June 9 to 14, followed by three T20Is in Chattogram from June 17 to 21.

Australia squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

Australia squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

Australia's schedule for Bangladesh white-ball series: