Big names missing as Australia add fresh faces to squad for Pakistan ODIs

Oliver Peake of Victoria bats during day two of the Sheffield Shield match against South Australia at CitiPower Centre, on March 15, 2026, in Melbourne, Australia. - CA

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia (CA) have unveiled a squad featuring several fresh faces for their upcoming ODI series against Pakistan national cricket team, with teenage batting sensation Oliver Peake and rising all-rounder Liam Scott earning maiden senior call-ups.

Australia will tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI series beginning on May 30, but several senior stars, including captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, have been rested as they focus on preparing for the upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh.

The selectors have instead opted for a fresh-looking squad featuring a mix of emerging and returning players. Billy Stanlake has received his first national call-up since 2019 after overcoming long-term injury setbacks, while Riley Meredith returns to the ODI set-up for the first time since 2024.

Players involved in the latter stages of the ongoing Indian Premier League will miss the Pakistan series, with Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis set to join the squad later in Bangladesh following the conclusion of their IPL commitments.

National selection chair George Bailey said the tours provide an ideal opportunity to develop emerging players in subcontinent conditions.

"It's always exciting to see new players get an opportunity to play international cricket and be a part of the national team," national selection chair George Bailey said.

"The blend of experienced players coupled with new or returning players will provide a nice mix for these subcontinent tours.

"Continuing to provide opportunities for players to develop across a broad range of conditions and experiences is important and will continue to be a focus over the next 18 months to two years."

19-year-old Peake has already impressed in domestic cricket with several match-winning innings for Victoria and the Melbourne Renegades, while Scott enjoyed a breakthrough Sheffield Shield campaign and played a pivotal role in South Australia’s title-winning season.

The ODI series will begin in Rawalpindi on May 30 before the remaining two matches are played in Lahore on June 2 and June 4.

Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake and Adam Zampa.

Australia's schedule for Pakistan ODI series: