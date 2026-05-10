Real Madrid without Kylian Mbappe for decisive Clasico clash

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action against Real Betis in LaLiga on April 24, 2026. — Reuters

Real Madrid will be without star forward Kylian Mbappe for Sunday’s decisive Clasico against FC Barcelona after the Frenchman failed to recover from a hamstring injury.

Mbappe, who leads the La Liga scoring charts with 24 goals this season, has been sidelined since late April with a problem in his left hamstring and was omitted from Madrid’s travelling squad.

The 26-year-old recently responded to growing criticism in Spain, insisting he remains fully dedicated to the club and focused on regaining fitness.

Speculation had emerged among some supporters that the forward was prioritising preparation for the upcoming World Cup over his club commitments.

Barcelona head into the clash at Camp Nou knowing that a victory, or even a draw, would be enough to secure a second consecutive La Liga title.

The Catalan side currently sits 11 points clear of Madrid with only four matches remaining, leaving their rivals with little more than pride to play for.

Madrid’s preparations for the match have also been overshadowed by turmoil off the pitch. Midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni were each fined €500,000 following a training-ground altercation that reportedly left Valverde with a head injury after he accidentally struck a table during the incident.

Defender Alvaro Carreras also confirmed a separate disagreement involving a teammate, with Spanish reports claiming he clashed with Antonio Rudiger during training.

Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount on manager Álvaro Arbeloa as Madrid faces the prospect of ending a second straight season without a major trophy.

Reports in Spain suggest club president Florentino Perez is considering a sensational return for José Mourinho in an attempt to revive the struggling side.