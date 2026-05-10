John Cena unveils groundbreaking new WWE event

An undated picture of former 17-time world champion John Cena. — WWE

The former 17-time world champion John Cena has revealed plans for a groundbreaking new WWE event that could reshape the company’s future.

Speaking at WWE Backlash on Saturday night in Tampa, Cena officially announced the launch of the “John Cena Classic”, an annual tournament-style showcase featuring both WWE and NXT talent.

“I’m so honored to announce to you the John Cena Classic,” Cena told the crowd.

“An entire evening of the best of today competing against the best of tomorrow. An entire event where WWE superstars and NXT superstars give you all that they have in hopes to be crowned a champion.”

.@JohnCena just announced the John Cena Classic! 👏



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▶️ https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/4z08kgZmPm — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2026

Describing the concept as unlike anything previously attempted in WWE, Cena explained that the event would pit “the best of today against the best of tomorrow”, with competitors battling not only for victories in the ring but also for the support of the fans watching around the world.

In a major twist, the winner of the John Cena Classic will not be determined solely by match results.

Instead, fans will vote to decide the overall champion, meaning a superstar could technically lose their bout yet still claim the title if they win over the audience through their performance and determination.

Cena told the crowd that the event would give fans a louder voice than ever before in WWE history.

The concept marks a significant return to fan interaction, something rarely seen in the modern era outside of older events such as Cyber Sunday.

The WWE legend also confirmed that a brand-new championship belt will be introduced exclusively for the tournament, though details of its design remain under wraps.

Speculation has already emerged that WWE could revive Cena’s iconic spinner-style title.