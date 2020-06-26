Pakistan vs England: PCB may revise policy to facilitate infected players

The PCB may allow players to depart for England with just one negative report. Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may revise its current testing policy in which players that have tested positive must have two subsequent negative tests if they are to depart for the England tour, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The head of the board’s medical department Dr. Sohail Saleem has sought guidance from various experts in a bid to understand whether players who tested positive can depart for England after one negative test.

The 10 players and one support staff member will undergo testing again on Friday and if the board were to comply with their original policy, then the group would have a third test on June 29.

However, it is because of the third test that the board is in a dilemma as it would mean that they will miss the chartered flight arranged by the England and Wales Cricket Board on June 28.

It is pertinent to mention that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez underwent a second test on his personal expense which returned negative, a day after he was declared positive by the PCB.

The board, however, has said that it will only count tests conducted with Shaukat Khanum hospital as the PCB officially acquired its testing services, therefore, Hafeez’s negative test, conducted at a different private lab, will not be considered.

