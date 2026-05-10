Babar Azam resumes training after injury setback

Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during their training session at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 6, 2026. — X/TheRealPCB

MIRPUR: Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam on Sunday resumed batting in the nets after a left-knee injury ruled him out of the first Test of the two-match away series against Bangladesh, underway here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

According to the details, the 31-year-old batted in the nets under the supervision of batting coach Asad Shafique, while the team's physio and trainer were also present during his drill.

During the batting practice, Babar also ran between the wickets without having any difficulty and thus looks on track to be available for the subsequent fixture, scheduled to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet from May 16 to 20.

The development comes just a day after separate sources had confirmed that Babar's injury was not of severe extent, adding that he was rested from the ongoing series opener as a precautionary measure.

The insiders further affirmed that the batter himself did not ask to be left out, and the decision was solely made by the team management.

Notably, Babar experienced a sharp pain in his left knee during the national team's training session on Thursday, and upon raising the issue with the management, he underwent MRI scans.

Babar's unavailability for the ongoing fixture serves as a major blow for the touring side, as the right-handed batter has been in splendid form since the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, which saw him finish as the leading run-scorer of the eight-team tournament, accumulating 588 runs in 11 innings at a remarkable average of 73.02 and a strike-rate of 145.90 with the help of two centuries and three fifties.

Following his blistering century in the Qualifier against three-time champions Islamabad United, which led eventual champions Peshawar Zalmi into the final, the star batter shared that he has started to feel like he is getting back to his best.