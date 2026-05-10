Minnesota Twins place Taj Bradley on injured list as rotation crisis deepens

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Taj Bradley delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Target Field on Apr 29, 2026. — Reuters

CLEVELAND: The Minnesota Twins have suffered another setback in their pitching department after right-hander Taj Bradley was placed on the 15-day injured list with right pectoral inflammation, retroactive to Wednesday.

Bradley underwent an MRI scan in Minneapolis, which revealed no significant structural damage.

However, the club confirmed he will seek further evaluation from renowned specialist Dr Keith Meister before a treatment plan is finalised.

Twins manager Derek Shelton struck a cautiously optimistic tone ahead of his side’s 2-1, 11-inning win over the Cleveland Guardians, noting that a clear MRI was the best possible initial outcome.

“Any time we get an MRI that comes back clean, that’s the best-case scenario,” Shelton said. “Once we get through the second opinion, we can start a course of action.”

Bradley has been one of Minnesota’s standout performers this season, emerging as a key figure in the rotation during his first full campaign with the club.

The 26-year-old has posted a 4-1 record with a 2.87 ERA across eight starts, striking out 52 batters in 47 innings. He currently leads the pitching staff in both innings pitched and strikeouts.

His absence adds to a growing injury list for Minnesota’s rotation. Pablo Lopez is already ruled out for the remainder of the season following Tommy John surgery, while rookie Mick Abel is sidelined with right elbow inflammation, leaving the team severely short of established starters.

Bradley was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in a deadline move for Griffin Jax, but struggled late last season across both clubs.

With Sunday’s scheduled start now unavailable, the Twins will turn to a bullpen game, with right-hander Andrew Morris recalled from Triple-A St Paul to provide cover.