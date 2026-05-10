Mohsin Naqvi lists down records after Pakistan clean sweep Zimbabwe

This collage of pictures shows PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left) and national women's team celebrating their ODI series triumph over Zimbabwe. — ICC/PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday listed down the milestones achieved by the national women's team during their 3-0 triumph over Zimbabwe in the home series.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Naqvi shared the list of records, accompanied by the picture of the in-form opening duo of Gull Feroza and Sadaf Shamas.

The Green Shirts rounded up the clean sweep over the Chevrons with a resounding nine-wicket victory in the third ODI here at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday as they chased down the 222-run target for the loss of just one wicket and 109 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the home side was Feroza, who top-scored for the Green Shirts with an unbeaten 106 off 92 deliveries, studded with 16 boundaries.

The unbeaten century marked Feroza's second consecutive ton and thus became the second Pakistani to achieve the milestone in ODIs. She also broke the record of scoring the fastest century for the Green Shirts in the format, notching up the triple figures in just 83 balls.

Just for record



- Pakistan move to No. 2 in ICC Women's Championship 2025-29 points table



- Pakistan recorded their best Powerplay score in ODIs - 89-0



- Joint-most century partnerships by a Pakistan Women's opening pair in ODIs - 3 (equalling Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin)



-… pic.twitter.com/dKIDBeLax5 — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) May 10, 2026

Feroza was amply supported throughout the series by her opening partner, Sadaf Shamas, who made a 98-ball 90 in the third fixture, becoming the first Pakistani batter to register five consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODIs.

Sadaf and Feroza also bagged multiple collective records as they piled up 571 runs together – the most by a pair in a Women's ODI series.

They also equalled the record of registering joint-most century partnerships for Pakistan in the format, drawing level with Sidra Amin and Muneeba Ali, while their 220-run stand in the third fixture was the second-highest partnership for any wicket for the side in women's ODIs.



Naqvi further shared that Pakistan's run-rate of 7.06 was the highest in a successful chase of a 200-plus target in women's ODIs.