Khamzat Chimaev breaks silence after UFC 328 defeat

Sean Strickland (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center on May 9, 2026. — Reuters

Khamzat Chimaev has broken his silence following his narrow split-decision defeat to Sean Strickland at UFC 328 in Newark, sending a short but pointed message suggesting the rivalry is far from over.

The highly anticipated middleweight title bout ended a dramatic five-round contest in which Strickland overcame the odds to dethrone the previously dominant champion.

Chimaev entered the fight unbeaten in rounds across much of his career and was widely regarded as the heavy favourite.

He had also been reported to have performed strongly in earlier sparring sessions against Strickland, further strengthening expectations of a successful title defence.

However, the momentum of the fight shifted significantly in the second round after an undisclosed moment appeared to disrupt Chimaev’s rhythm.

From that point onwards, Strickland found his range, steadily growing into the contest and forcing the champion into uncomfortable exchanges.

After 25 gruelling minutes, the judges awarded Strickland a split-decision victory, ending Chimaev’s reign in one of the most competitive title fights in recent memory.

Despite the intense and often hostile build-up between the pair, both fighters showed mutual respect inside the Octagon.

They touched gloves on multiple occasions during the bout and again after the final bell, while Chimaev accepted the result without protest.

Following the defeat, Chimaev took to social media platform X to address his rival directly, posting: “@SStricklandMMA see you soon again” alongside a salute emoji.

@SStricklandMMA see you soon again 🫡 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 10, 2026

The brief message has fuelled speculation that a rematch could be on the horizon.

However, UFC president Dana White has indicated that Chimaev may instead move up to light-heavyweight following issues surrounding his weigh-in, casting uncertainty over whether the rivalry will continue in the immediate future.