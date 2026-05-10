Steve Kerr agrees two-year extension to remain Golden State Warriors head coach

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Intuit on Apr 15, 2026. — Reuters

Steve Kerr has agreed a two-year contract extension to remain head coach of the Golden State Warriors, extending his tenure into a 13th season, according to international media reports on Saturday.

The deal makes him the highest-paid coach in the NBA, with his previous salary reported at $17.5 million per year.

Kerr held a series of meetings with controlling owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy over the past fortnight, discussing the franchise’s long-term direction, offensive philosophy and roster construction.

Although financial terms were eventually finalised, sources indicated that the decision was driven primarily by basketball considerations rather than remuneration.

The agreement follows a period of uncertainty after Kerr suggested last October that he might not seek an extension.

The Warriors finished the season 37–45 and were eliminated in the play-in tournament, prompting internal reflection about the team’s future and Kerr’s role in it.

Despite this, both the organisation and star guard Stephen Curry expressed a desire for continuity.

Curry publicly voiced support for Kerr following the exit, while team leadership also explored potential alternatives before ultimately committing to their long-serving coach.

Since joining in 2014, Kerr has guided the Warriors to four NBA championships and six Finals appearances, overseeing one of the most successful eras in franchise history.

His record places him among the most decorated coaches in NBA history, alongside figures such as Phil Jackson, Gregg Popovich and Pat Riley.

Attention turns to the NBA draft lottery and roster moves as the Warriors aim to retool for a stronger campaign.