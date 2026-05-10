Iran confirms FIFA World Cup participation, sets conditions for host Nations

President of Iran Football Federation Mehdi Taj and Mayor of Tehran Alireza Zakani stand next to the FIFA World Cup Trophy during an unveiling ceremony in Tehran on September 1, 2022. — Reuters

Iran’s football federation has confirmed that the men’s national team will take part in the FIFA World Cup 2026 this summer, while insisting that the joint hosts, the United States of America, Mexico and Canada, must meet a series of conditions amid rising tensions linked to the Middle East conflict.

The announcement comes after Canada recently refused entry to the federation’s chief ahead of the FIFA Congress due to alleged links with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iran’s football federation said on its official website that they will compete in the 2026 World Cup but only on the condition that hosts respect Iran’s cultural values, beliefs, and political sensitivities.

“We will definitely participate in the 2026 World Cup, but the hosts must take our concerns into account,” the Iranian federation said.

“We will participate in the World Cup tournament, but without any retreat from our beliefs, culture, and convictions.”

Iranian football federation president Mehdi Taj said Tehran has outlined 10 conditions for participation, including visa assurances, respect for the national flag and anthem, and enhanced security at airports, hotels and transport routes to stadiums.

“All players and technical staff, especially those who have served their military service in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or IRGC, such as Mehdi Taremi and Ehsan Hajsafi, should be granted visas without any problems,” said Iranian football chief Taj.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Iranian players would be permitted to enter the tournament, though he warned that individuals with links to the IRGC could still face restrictions.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has reiterated that Iran will compete in the tournament in the United States as scheduled.

Iran, drawn in Group G alongside New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt, will be based in Tucson, Arizona, with their opening match set for Los Angeles on June 15.