Aryna Sabalenka injury scare hits French Open build-up

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her round of 32 match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea in Italian Open on May 9, 2026. — Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka suffered a blow to her French Open preparations after a third-round defeat to Sorana Cirstea at the Italian Open, with the world number one now aiming to recover from an injury ahead of the Grand Slam later this month.

Sabalenka required treatment late in Saturday’s match against Cirstea before slipping to a 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 defeat, her second loss in three matches following a quarter-final exit to Hailey Baptiste at the Madrid Open last month.

Sabalenka admitted she struggled physically and mentally throughout the match in Rome, while praising her opponent for capitalising on her dip in performance.

"I feel like I didn't play well from the beginning till the end. I started really well, but I dropped the level," four-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka said in Rome.

"I felt like my body was limiting me from performing at the highest level. She stepped in and played incredible tennis. She didn't really give me many opportunities.

"That was a tough one. But I guess we never lose; we only learn, so it's okay."

The Belarusian said she now hoped to recover her fitness in time for the French Open, which gets underway in Paris on May 24, after losing last year's final against Coco Gauff.

"I'd say that probably it's like my lower back, connected to the hip, which limited my full rotation," the 28-year-old added.

"I guess we're just going to have some days off. We're going to spend it on recovery. That's the plan for now."