Miraz takes five to give Bangladesh narrow lead over Pakistan in first Test

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the third day of their first Test against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on May 10, 2026. — AFP

MIRPUR: Mehidy Hasan Miraz's five-wicket haul led Bangladesh to a slender 27-run lead over Pakistan in the opening Test despite debutant Azan Awais's anchoring century on the pulsating third day here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.



Only 11 deliveries could be bowled after the innings break until on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Kumar Dharmasena called it a day due to bad light.



At the stumps on day three, Bangladesh made 7/0 in 1.5 overs, bolstering their lead to 34 runs with all 10 wickets in hand.

Earlier, the visitors were bowled out for 386 in 100.3 overs and thus succumbed to a narrow 27-run lead.

Pakistan got off to a dismal start to the final session as Nahid Rana dismissed their set batter, Salman Ali Agha, who scored 58 off 94 deliveries with the help of six fours and a six.

Following his dismissal, Pakistan's batting tail yielded a crucial 33 runs until Taijul Islam wrapped up their innings by cleaning up Hasan Ali.

Miraz was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, taking five wickets for 102 runs in his 38 overs, followed by Taskin and Islam with two each, while Rana chipped in with one.

At the conclusion of the second session of the pulsating third day, the touring side were 349/6 in 89.4 overs, trailing by 64 runs, with four wickets in hand.

The session was majorly dominated by Agha and Rizwan, who knitted a 119-run partnership for the sixth wicket, which saw both batters bring their respective half-centuries.

Left-arm spinner Islam eventually broke the threatening partnership on the penultimate delivery of the 90th over, getting Rizwan caught at mid-off, which resulted in a Tea break.

Rizwan walked back after scoring 59 off 79 deliveries with the help of eight fours.

Meanwhile, Agha remained firm on 55 not out from 90 deliveries and will resume Pakistan's response alongside unmarked Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan resumed their first innings from 179/1 through debutants Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal, who ensured retaining the momentum by stretching their overnight partnership to 104 until the former fell victim to Taskin Ahmed briefly after smashing a century on Test debut.

Azan walked back after top-scoring for Pakistan with a composed 103 off 165 deliveries, studded with 14 boundaries.

The 21-year-old's dismissal, however, sparked a middle-order collapse as Pakistan lost three more wickets at regular intervals, including that of set batter Fazal, who fell victim to Miraz after scoring a gutsy 60.

With the scoreboard reading 230/5, wicketkeeper batter Rizwan joined Agha in the middle, and the duo batted cautiously to put together an unbeaten 21-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Miraz has been the leading bowler for the home side, having taken three wickets for just 61 runs in his 27 overs, followed by Taskin with two, while Islam has picked up one.