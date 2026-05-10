UFC 328: Sean Strickland edges Khamzat Chimaev to regain middleweight crown

Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Sean Strickland (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center on May 9, 2026. — Reuters

NEWARK: Sean Strickland reclaimed the UFC middleweight title with a narrow split-decision victory over Khamzat Chimaev in a gruelling five-round contest here at UFC 328 on Sunday.

The defeat marked Chimaev’s first loss as a professional after entering the bout as the bookmakers’ favourite.

Chimaev dominated the opening round with his wrestling, silencing the crowd early, but Strickland responded strongly in the second by defending takedowns and controlling large periods on the ground.

The American then relied on his sharp boxing and movement in the third and fifth rounds, despite appearing to suffer a broken nose.

Chimaev mixed striking with late grappling pressure, but Strickland edged the decisive final round to regain the belt.

In an expletive-laden victory speech in the octagon, Strickland paid tribute to his opponent, saying he had gone too far in the build-up to the fight.

"I want to tell you guys, my fans, I fucking love you guys. I would not be where I am today without you guys, my Christian fans, my Muslim fans, my white fans, my Black friends, my brown fans," he said after regaining the crown he lost to South African Dricus du Plessis in February 2025.

"I fucking love you guys. We are all Americans, and this is the fucking dream."

In the co-main event, Myanmar-born Joshua Van came storming back to defeat Tatsuro Taira and retain the flyweight title, surviving his Japanese opponent's fearsome grappling attack to win by TKO in the fifth round.

The 24-year-old Van sent Taira crashing to the canvas with a thunderous right hand at the end of the second round, and the two engaged in a tremendous back-and-fourth bout until Van ended it one minute and 32 seconds into the final round with an unanswered barrage of blows.