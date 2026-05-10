Daniel Dubois stops Fabio Wardley in brutal heavyweight classic

Daniel Dubois celebrates after winning his fight against Fabio Wardley by way of technical knockout on May 9, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Daniel Dubois survived two early knockdowns to stop a battered but courageous Fabio Wardley in the 11th round and claim the WBO heavyweight title in a thrilling all-British contest on Saturday.

Wardley stunned Dubois just 10 seconds into the fight with a powerful right hand that sent the former champion to the canvas.

He dropped Dubois again in the third round and looked poised to seize control of the bout.

However, Dubois regrouped impressively and gradually turned the tide with relentless pressure and heavy combinations.

Using his jab effectively, the 28-year-old began breaking Wardley down as the fight developed into a punishing war.

Wardley, fighting in front of a passionate home crowd, showed remarkable resilience despite suffering severe facial damage, including a swollen eye and a bloodied nose.

The Ipswich fighter repeatedly refused to go down, even as he absorbed sustained punishment.

Doctors examined Wardley several times during the later rounds, while the referee monitored the action closely as the bout became increasingly one-sided.

Eventually, in the 11th round, the referee stepped in to stop the contest, leaving Wardley devastated as Dubois celebrated becoming a two-time world champion.

Dubois hailed his brutal win over Wardley as a “war,” praising his rival while highlighting the resilience and fighting spirit that carried him to victory.

"It was a war, thank you Fabio for that, thank you. I know I've got heart, bundles of heart. I'm a warrior in there," Dubois told DAZN.

"I had to get back up, bounce it off and come back harder. I'm a warrior."

The victory was Dubois’ 23rd professional win and firmly re-established him among boxing’s elite heavyweights, with a rematch clause already confirmed by promoter Frank Warren.