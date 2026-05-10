Azan, Abdullah amass unique milestone with century-plus partnership on debut

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan's Azan Awais (left) and Abdullah Fazal in action. — AFP/BCB

Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal created a slice of history on Sunday when they became only the third Pakistan debutant pair to score a century partnership in Test cricket.

The duo added a composed 104 runs for the second wicket in the first innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh, joining an exclusive list of Pakistanis that had stood unchanged for more than two decades.

Before their effort, only two Pakistan debutant pairs had ever achieved the feat. In 1964, Khalid Ibadulla and Abdul Kadir produced a memorable 249‑run opening stand against Australia in Karachi.

The next came in 2003, when Mohammad Hafeez and Yasir Hameed added 134 for the second wicket against Bangladesh, also in Karachi.

Awais and Fazal are now part of a remarkably rare achievement in the broader history of Test cricket as well. Their partnership represents only the 14th time that two debutants have put together a century stand in a Test match.

The calmness they displayed at the crease, their shot selection, and the stability they brought after an early wicket all underscored the maturity of their first outing at the international level.

List of century partnerships between debutants in Test cricket

RA Duff and WW Armstrong (Australia) — 120 runs against England in 1902 RE Foster & AE Relf (England) — 115 runs England against Australia in 1903 G Gunn & J Hardstaff (England) — 113 runs against Australia in 1907 GA Headley & FI de Caires (West Indies) — 142 runs against England in 1930 FI de Caires & JED Sealy (West Indies) — 124 runs against England in 1930 Khalid Ibadulla & Abdul Kadir (Pakistan) — 249 runs against Australia in 1964 DL Houghton & A Flower (Zimbabwe) — 165 runs against India in 1992 KJ Arnott & GW Flower (Zimbabwe) — 100 runs against India in 1992 RT Ponting & SG Law (Australia) — 121 runs against Sri Lanka in 1995 Mohammad Hafeez & Yasir Hameed (Pakistan) — 134 runs against Bangladesh in 2003 Tamim Iqbal & Junaid Siddique (Bangladesh) — 161 runs against New Zealand in 2008 KJ O'Brien & SR Thompson (Ireland) — 114 runs against Pakistan in 2018 NE Bonner & KR Mayers (West Indies) — 216 runs against Bangladesh in 2021 Azan Awais & Abdullah Fazal (Pakistan) — 104 runs against Bangladesh in 2026