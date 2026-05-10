Four different players score as Inter Miami beat Toronto FC

Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul (7) celebrates with Lionel Messi (10) against Toronto FC during the first half at BMO Field in Toronto on May 10, 2026. — Reuters

Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suarez, Sergio Reguilon and Lionel Messi each scored to lead visiting Inter Miami to a 4-2 win over Toronto FC on Saturday.

Messi had two assists as Miami (6-2-4, 22 points) made sure it wouldn't repeat last week's stunning 4-3 home loss against Orlando City when it surrendered a 3-0 lead.

Emilio Aristizabal scored a brace for Toronto (3-4-5, 14 points).

The Herons took a 1-0 lead when De Paul's free kick from 25 yards out in the 44th minute ricocheted off the wall and his one-time right-footed shot hit the post and went in.

Suarez gave Miami a 2-0 advantage when he finished Messi's pass with his left foot in the 56th minute. The Herons took advantage of the space created when Toronto forward Raheem Edwards remained down on the pitch.

In the 73rd minute, Miami went up 3-0 when Lionel Messi returned a pass to Reguilon who scored his first MLS goal.

Miami poured it on at 4-0 when De Paul connected with Messi in the middle of the box in the 75th minute.

Aristizabal trimmed Miami's lead to 4-1 in the 82nd minute. Toronto trailed 4-2 on Aristizabal's header on a Kobe Franklin pass in the 90th minute.

Early in the match, Toronto had its chances. Alonso Coello's free kick from outside the box in the eighth minute skipped through the Miami wall, but Dayne St. Clair made the save.

In the next few minutes, Toronto continued to press as Malik Henry, Markus Cimermancic and Deandre Kerr had shots go wide of the target.

Miami's offence started to build late in the first half when a Messi shot sizzled beyond the near post in the 38th minute.

Moments later, St. Clair made a diving punch save of a Daniel Salloi shot to preserve Miami's 1-0 lead at halftime.

The 47th minute featured Luis Suarez forcing a turnover at midfield which set Messi up for a 2-on-1 run. Messi drew in both defenders and slipped a pass to Suarez on the wing, whose shot from inside the box was off target.