Sorana Cirstea stuns Aryna Sabalenka at Italian Open

Romania's Sorana Cirstea celebrates after winning her round-of-32 match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka at Foro Italico in Rome on May 9, 2026. — Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka has suffered a second defeat in three matches as she was ousted by Sorana Cirstea from the Italian Open on Saturday.

Cirstea, who will retire later this year, shocked the Belarusian, beating her 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in their third-round clash.

It was the 36-year-old Romanian’s first victory over the world number one.

"I’m very happy with the win. I thought I played really well today. I’m working really really hard. It’s nice to have this result as payoff," Cirstea said.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka appeared to be struggling with an injury during the match; she also took a medical timeout when Cirstea was ahead 4-3 in the third set.

Cirstea won the next game, moving one step further towards winning the set but Sabalenka fought back to make it 5-5. But the Romanian broke again to serve for the match.

Sabalenka, finding it difficult with her backhand returns, hit the net and sent two shots over the baseline as Cirstea clinched victory.

Cirstea has now made it 2-2 in the last four matches against Sabalenka, having also secured a win in Miami in 2023, the first time they played each other.

"Maybe if I win the tournament, I promise I will think about (not retiring)," joked Cirstea, who owns four singles WTA titles.

After the loss, Sabalenka will now go into this month's French Open with four victories and two losses on the clay.

In last year’s Roland Garros final, Sabalenka was defeated by Coco Gauff, the performance she described as "the worst final I ever played", as she committed 70 unforced errors in that match.