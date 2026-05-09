Senne Lammens denies Sunderland rare win over Manchester United

Sunderland's Omar Alderete heads at goal in a Premier League match against Manchester United at Stadium of Light in Sunderland on May 9, 2026. — Reuters

Sunderland were left frustrated after being denied a rare win over Manchester United as Red Devil’s goalkeeper Senne Lammens and the woodwork helped the visitors to escape defeat at the Stadium of Light.

United have played some exciting football during an inspiring run of victories after the appointment of Michael Carrick as an interim manager, but this was not one of those days.

After a huge emotional victory against their arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford last week, which secured United a place in the next season’s Champions League, this performance was not up to the mark and gave Carrick a reality check, who wants to make the Red Devils a major force again.

United made five changes in the match and the effects were clear as they lacked their routine sharpness, failing to win their 11th match from 15 under Carrick.

Sunderland looked like a better side on the day, and they almost scored when Noah Sadiki ran clear in the opening minutes.

Lammens rescued United on that occasion. He then bravely rushed out to stop a shot at Brian Brobbey's feet and then later in the second half, he blocked another effort from the Dutchman.

Brobbey also created a chance to set up Lutsharel Geertruida in the defining moments of the game but his shot from the edge of the area hit the post.

Luck was not on Sunderland’s side on a day when Manchester United were without their main troops, including veteran midfielder Casemiro.

It would have been Sunderland’s fourth win against United in the past 34 Premier League games, but at least they succeeded in avoiding a 25th defeat in that time.