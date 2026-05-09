Dominant Pakistan women thrash Zimbabwe 3–0 in home ODI series

Pakistan women’s openers Gull Feroza (left) and Sadaf Shamas exchange fist bumps during the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe Women on Saturday at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on May 9, 2026. - PCB

KARACHI: Dominant Pakistan women defeated Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the third and final ODI to complete a 3-0 series whitewash on Saturday at the National Bank Stadium.

Pakistan chased down the 223-run target in just 31.5 overs after losing only one wicket, powered by a remarkable double-century opening stand between Sadaf Shamas and Gull Feroza.

Feroza led the home side with a brilliant unbeaten 106 off 92 deliveries, smashing 16 fours to register her second ODI century.

Shamas provided strong support with 90 off 98 balls, including 13 boundaries, before Kudzai Chigora broke the 220-run opening stand, while stand-in captain Muneeba Ali struck a boundary to take Pakistan past the winning mark.

Batting first, Zimbabwe posted a competitive total of 222/9 in their allotted 50 overs, built around a solid middle-order effort after early interruptions in their innings.

Zimbabwe’s batting revolved around a composed half-century from opener Kelis Ndlovu, who struck 51 off 72 deliveries with the help of eight fours, providing early stability at the top.

However, regular wickets around her prevented the visitors from fully capitalising in the powerplay and middle overs.

The standout performance came from Beloved Biza, who anchored the innings brilliantly with a fluent 73 off 88 balls, striking 12 boundaries and holding the innings together during key phases.

Captain Nomvelo Sibanda added valuable late resistance with an unbeaten 35 from 55 deliveries, rotating the strike effectively and helping push the total beyond the 220 mark. Adel Zimunu also contributed a handy 23 off 30 balls, giving the innings further depth.

However, the visitors never fully accelerated as wickets kept falling at crucial moments, preventing any sustained late surge.

Contributions from Kelly Ndiraya (8), Vimbai Mutungwindu (2), Christine Mutasa (2), Kudzanai Chigora (0), Lindokuhle Mabhoro (8), and Olinder Chare (4*) reflected a stop-start batting effort outside the top order.

Pakistan’s bowling attack was disciplined and effective throughout the innings. Tasmia Rubab led the way with three wickets for 49 runs, while Ayesha Zafar impressed with 2/13, applying excellent control.

Syeda Aroob Shah also claimed 2/36, breaking key partnerships at important stages. Momina Riasat chipped in with one wicket, while Diana Baig and Natalia Pervaiz maintained pressure despite going wicketless.