‘He’s always a backup’: Ilia Topuria trolls Arman Tsarukyan

This collage of photos shows Armenian MMA fighter Arman Tsarukyan (left) and Ilia Topuria. — UFC/Reuters

Ilia Topuria has trolled Arman Tsarukyan after Dana White announced that the Armenian will serve as backup for the Spaniard’s lightweight title unification fight against Justin Gaethje.

White announced the news during a candid chat with Nina-Marie Daniele earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Topuria, who has never been a big fan of Tsarukyan, did not miss the chance to troll the latter.

“El Matador” said: “He’s always a backup.”

In another interview with Carlos Contreras Legaspi, Topuria said that the opponent doesn’t matter to him on June 14 at the White House, and he is confident that the result will be the same.

“I absolutely don’t care about it. I’m going to be in that octagon no matter what happens… the result is the same with everyone,” Topuria said.

Speaking at the presser, current and two-time interim UFC lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje warned Ilia Topuria, saying he will put everything on the line when he faces the reigning UFC lightweight champion on June 14.

This could be Gaethje’s last fight if he fails to be on the winning side, but he has no hesitation in risking it all for a chance to capture the undisputed title.

“I am so ready to put it on the line, I don’t give a [expletive deleted] if I lose or win. I am coming in there, and I am gonna knock this [expletive deleted] out. I will be throwing missiles on the White House lawn on June 14. I promise you that,” Gaethje said.