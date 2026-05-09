BCB President Tamim Iqbal hosts PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan team in Dhaka

President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Tamim Iqbal hugging Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during a special ceremony in Dhaka on May 9, 2026. - PCB

MIRPUR: President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Tamim Iqbal hosted a special ceremony on Saturday in honour of Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan national cricket team in Dhaka.

President Iqbal also arranged a dinner in recognition of the Pakistan squad, which was attended by players, coaching staff and team management.

During the event, the former Bangladesh captain and Mr Naqvi held discussions on strengthening mutual cooperation and promoting the development of cricket between the two nations.

Welcoming the Pakistani delegation, Tamim Iqbal said: “We extend our heartfelt welcome to you on your arrival in Dhaka.”

Mohsin Naqvi responded: “Cricket has not only connected our teams but has also brought our hearts closer. Bilateral series have further strengthened relations between the two countries."

He also expressed gratitude to the BCB president for the warm hospitality extended to the visiting side.

On the field, Pakistan produced a solid fightback on day two of the opening Test in Mirpur, led by a composed debut performance from Azan Awais, who scored a memorable half-century.

By stumps, Pakistan had reached 179-1 from 46 overs, still trailing Bangladesh by 234 runs. Awais remained unbeaten on 85, while Abdullah Fazal was unbeaten on 37 as the visitors consolidated their position.

Earlier, openers Imam-ul-Haq and Awais provided a steady foundation, taking Pakistan to 50 without loss at tea in 10 overs, with Imam on 28 and Awais on 18, still trailing by 363 runs at that stage.

The pair accelerated in the final session, bringing up a century-opening stand, with Awais completing his maiden Test fifty in the process. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz broke the partnership by dismissing Imam-ul-Haq for 45 off 72 balls, leaving Pakistan at 106-1.

Abdullah Fazal then joined Awais and played a composed supporting role, rotating the strike effectively as Pakistan moved past the 150-run mark.

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Abbas led the bowling attack with a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh were bowled out for 413 in 118 overs. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 101 off 130 balls, while Mominul Haque contributed 91 from 200 deliveries.

After lunch on day two, Shaheen Afridi struck to remove Mushfiqur Rahim for 71, ending a resilient innings and helping Pakistan wrap up the Bangladesh innings.