Cameron Norrie remains positive for French Open despite Rome setback

Britain's Cameron Norrie in action during his round-of-32 match against Argentina's Thiago Agustin Tirante at the Madrid Open in Madrid on April 26, 2026. — Reuters

British number one Cameron Norrie believes he will do well at the French Open despite exiting the Italian Open in the second round with a straight-set loss to Argentina's Thiago Agustin Tirante.

The 17th seed, who was defeated 6-3, 7-5 by Tirante, started the match with a high number of unforced errors.

In the first set, Norrie lost his first service game and swiftly trailed 3-0, which Tirante concluded in 34 minutes.

Norrie fought hard in the second set, with both players holding serve until Tirante broke for 6-5, and the Argentinian then closed the match with a service game to love.

Cameron Norrie, who defeated Thiago Tirante at the Madrid Open two weeks ago, said he should have done a better job of exposing his opponent’s weakness, which everyone knows.

“I felt I needed to make a few more balls and I should have dictated the play a bit more. But he gave me nothing,” Norrie said.

“Just a good lesson to learn against one of those guys who has a clear weakness in the backhand, which I wasn’t able to find. You need to be the one dictating the play so I’m very upset right now with the level, but I can’t be in better mental and physical shape getting into the French Open, so I’m really excited.”

Norrie then claimed that he is well-positioned for a strong performance at the French Open, which he will be playing after competing at the Geneva Open, which takes place a week before the Grand Slam.

“I’m feeling so good physically, mentally,” he said. “This loss is just going to make me hungry, I think, but I was shocked with my level because I’ve been playing so well in practice, I can’t prepare better. So I’m excited and ready to play again.

“I would’ve liked to stay here and play and have a chance to win the tournament. I felt my level was there, but it’s OK. I’ll learn from that and next time I’ll be a bit more brave and trust my tennis and trust how well I’m playing.”