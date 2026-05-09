'Top class temperament': Ahmed Shehzad singles out debutants Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal

Pakistan batters Abdullah Fazal (left) and Azan Awais walk off after stumps on day two of the first Test match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on May 9, 2026. – Screengrab from livestream

Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad has praised the national side’s strong response on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh, highlighting improved discipline, sharper tactics, and encouraging performances from debutants after a difficult opening day.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Shehzad acknowledged Pakistan’s struggle after conceding 413 runs on day one but credited the team’s fightback on day two.

“Conceding 413 runs on Day 1 put Pakistan under pressure, but the comeback on Day 2 was impressive. The players looked confident, disciplined, and much clearer with their plans on the field,” Shehzad said.

“Short-ball tactics, along with silly mid-off and silly mid-on placements, finally brought Pakistan success, something that was completely missing on Day 1. After that, the batting performance was outstanding as well,” he added.

He also singled out praise for debutants Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal, who both made a positive impression at the top of the order.

Conceding 413 runs on Day 1 put Pakistan under pressure, but the comeback on Day 2 was impressive. The players looked confident, disciplined, and much clearer with their plans on the field. Short-ball tactics, along with silly mid-off and silly mid-on placements, finally brought… — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) May 9, 2026

“Debutant Azan Awais has been absolutely impressive so far. His footwork, temperament, and overall game awareness have looked top class. Hopefully, he converts this great start into a big century. Abdullah Fazal has looked solid as well,” he stated.

Reflecting on the broader challenge, the 34-year-old stressed the importance of building a commanding first-innings total.

“With 413 runs already on the board, and Bangladesh never having lost a match after scoring 400+, this is going to be a massive challenge for Pakistan. It’s equally important for the lower-order batters to capitalize on this strong start and push the total beyond 600 so Pakistan can avoid batting again,” he noted.

He further warned that failing to secure a substantial lead could expose Pakistan in difficult fourth-innings conditions.

“If Pakistan do bat again, it will most likely be in the fourth innings, and even now the ball can be seen staying a bit low. If Pakistan fail to take the lead or get bowled out with only a small lead, the fourth innings could become very difficult. To avoid that situation, Pakistan need a big total and a solid lead in this innings. All the best,” he concluded.

On the field, Azan Awais marked a memorable debut with a composed half-century, helping Pakistan recover strongly on day two of the opening Test.

By stumps, Pakistan had reached 179-1 in 46 overs, still trailing by 234 runs. Awais remained unbeaten on 85, while Abdullah Fazal was not out on 37 as the visitors consolidated their position.

Earlier, openers Imam-ul-Haq and Awais gave Pakistan a steady start, reaching 50 without loss by tea in 10 overs, with Imam on 28 and Awais on 18, still trailing by 363 runs at that stage.

The pair then accelerated in the final session, bringing up a century opening stand, with Awais reaching his maiden Test fifty in the process.

However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz broke the stand by dismissing Imam-ul-Haq for 45 off 72 balls, leaving Pakistan at 106-1.

Abdullah Fazal then joined Awais and played a composed supporting role, rotating strike effectively and helping Pakistan move past the 150-run mark.

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Abbas led Pakistan’s bowling effort with a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh were bowled out for 413 in 118 overs.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 101 off 130 balls, while Mominul Haque contributed 91 off 200 deliveries.

After lunch on day two, Shaheen Afridi struck to remove Mushfiqur Rahim for 71, ending a resilient innings and helping Pakistan wrap up the Bangladesh innings.