Fabio Wardley vows to KO Daniel Dubois in Manchester

Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois pose for a photograph during the press conference as promoter Frank Warren looks at Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester on May 7, 2026. — Reuters

Fabio Wardley has warned Daniel Dubois that he is going to knock him out in Manchester on Saturday night when they fight.

Wardley will be defending his title for the first time. He won the WBO interim title by defeating Joseph Parker in the 11th round via knockout in October 2025. He was then promoted to full champion status just days later, following Oleksandr Usyk's relinquishment of his coveted prize.

Meanwhile, Dubois, who was at his peak in 2024, when he defeated the likes of Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua, all by stoppage, is on a bit of a redemption mission after being stopped last time out by Usyk.

In an interview with East Anglian Daily Times, Wardley vowed to beat Dubois by knockout, saying he is getting stopped and “I've done that to 95% of my opponents.”

“I'll win by knockout. I'll go in there, provide entertainment and value for money for the fans and ultimately get the win. He is getting knocked out. I've done that to 95% of my opponents and he's just another one on the list,” Fabio Wardley said.

"He’s going to be cleaned out. I'm going to clear him out. There will be no questions about it. I will land clean, land sharp and get him out of there.”

Daniel Dubois, who stopped Joshua to claim the IBF world title in September 2024, before losing to Usyk in his last fight in July 2025, is the biggest puncher Wardley's ever faced.

Dubois doesn’t talk too much, but he promised the Suffolk man that he'll hand him the first defeat of his career.

"I win by any means necessary," he insisted. "That's it. I'm here for business. Let's fight."