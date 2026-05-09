Alvaro Arbeloa confirms Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni apologised after dressing-room clash

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni against Manchester City in Champions League on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has revealed that midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni apologised after a dressing-room altercation that left Valverde sidelined with a head injury for up to two weeks.

The incident occurred ahead of Real’s crucial LaLiga clash against rivals FC Barcelona, with the club fining both players €500,000 (£430,000) each on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Arbeloa defended the pair and called for attention to return to football matters.

"The players have acknowledged their mistake, expressed their regret and asked for forgiveness. That’s enough for me. What I’m not going to do is put them in the pillory, because they don’t deserve it," Arbeloa told reporters.

"These two players deserve for us to turn the page, to give them a chance to keep fighting for this club. I’m very proud of them. I won’t allow this to be used to cast doubt on their professionalism. It’s a lie that they are not professional."

The former Spain and Liverpool defender insisted that such incidents are not unusual in football dressing rooms.

"I’ve had a teammate who picked up a golf club and swung it at another player. What happens in the Real Madrid dressing room should stay in the Real Madrid dressing room, and that’s what hurts me the most," the 43-year-old said.

Arbeloa also rejected reports claiming players had disrespected him during a disappointing campaign.

“It’s an absolute lie. I’m the one primarily responsible for the fact that we’ve probably not been up to scratch this season,” he added.

League leaders Barcelona require only a draw on Sunday to secure a second consecutive LaLiga title.