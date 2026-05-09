UFC Freedom 250 press conference erupts as Josh Hokit ejected after outburst

Josh Hokit (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center on Apr 11, 2026. — Reuters

NEWARK: The UFC Freedom 250 press conference turned chaotic on Friday after heavyweight contender Josh Hokit sparked a heated confrontation, forcing security and UFC president Dana White to intervene.

The event, held ahead of major upcoming fights including the White House card on 14th June, was briefly disrupted before order was restored.

Hokit arrived in theatrical fashion, wearing a black robe, sunglasses, gloves, and an American flag bandana, before repeatedly taking control of the microphone to launch provocative, wrestling-style verbal attacks at fellow fighters Derrick Lewis, Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria.

He mocked Pereira’s trademark “Chama” catchphrase and continued escalating his remarks despite attempts by others to ignore him.

Tensions rose sharply when Topuria intervened in defence of Pereira, who appeared partly confused during the exchange due to a language barrier.

The situation escalated further as Hokit directly challenged Topuria, prompting a physical response when Topuria threw an object in his direction.

UFC security quickly stepped in, escorting Hokit from the venue as UFC president Dana White intervened to restore order.

The confrontation disrupted a scheduled face-off between Hokit and Derrick Lewis, who remained largely unresponsive throughout the incident.

Despite the disruption, the press conference resumed after Hokit’s removal. Attention later shifted back to the broader UFC Freedom 250 card, which includes Topuria’s lightweight title defence against Justin Gaethje and Alex Pereira’s interim heavyweight clash with Ciryl Gane.

The incident added further controversy to an already high-profile event, while clips of the altercation spread rapidly online, dividing fans over whether Hokit’s behaviour was promotional entertainment or a breach of professional conduct.