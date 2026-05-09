PCB announces Fatima Sana-led squad for Zimbabwe T20Is

Fatima Sana of Pakistan celebrates after taking the wicket of Tazmin Brits (not pictured) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match against South Africa at R. Premadasa Stadium on October 21, 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - ICC

KARACHI: The Women’s National Selection Committee has named a 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe women, scheduled to be held at the National Bank Stadium from 12 to 15 May.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe are currently featuring in a three-match ODI series, with the hosts already securing an unassailable 2-0 lead. The third and final ODI will be played later today at the same venue in Karachi.

Fatima Sana will continue to lead the Pakistan side in the T20I series, with all three matches scheduled to begin at 7:30pm local time.

Among the selected players, Amber Kainat and Saira Jabeen have earned their maiden call-ups to the T20I squad.

Right-arm pacer Amber impressed in the recently concluded National Women’s T20 Tournament, claiming 11 wickets in eight matches for the Invincibles, while Saira was part of Pakistan’s T20I squad during the recent tour of South Africa.

Pakistan T20I squad:

Fatima Sana (c), Amber Kainat, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

Reserves: Diana Baig, Momina Riasat, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin and Syeda Aroob Shah.

Player support staff:

Ayesha Ashhar (team manager), Wahab Riaz (mentor/head coach), Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Umaid Asif (fast bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Imran Farhat (batting coach), Muhammad Arslan (media manager), Waleed Ahmed (analyst), Moeen (strength and conditioning coach), Tehreem Sumbal (physiotherapist) and Kiran Shahzadi (masseuse).

Pakistan-Zimbabwe women T20I series schedule: