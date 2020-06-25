Bio-secure environment like sci-fi movie: England's Mark Wood

England fast bowler Mark Wood. Photo: AFP

Mark Wood said he felt like he was in a science fiction film after entering England´s bio-secure training ´bubble´ ahead of next month´s Test series against the West Indies.

Durham fast bowler Wood is one of 29 England cricketers currently at Hampshire´s Ageas Bowl, the venue for the first Test, all of whom have produced negative results in an initial round of coronavirus testing by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The series will be played behind closed doors in a bid to reduce the risk of players contracting COVID-19 and officials are doing all they can to ensure the players remain virus free.

This has included changing the original venues to the Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford, both of which have onsite hotels, for what will be cricket´s first major international series since lockdown.

"The temperature check (upon arrival) was weird," said Wood during a conference call on Wednesday.

"You walk through a tent and they tell you you´re all right. I don´t know what happens if you are not all right.

"It is a bit like a sci-fi movie. Everybody has masks, you don´t know if they are friendly or not.

"Meals are strange as well, everyone has their back to you and sits on separate tables. This morning I had breakfast and looked at the back of Jos Buttler´s head.

"You have to follow arrows and feet marks everywhere (at the venue); it´s like a channel one way and a channel the other."

