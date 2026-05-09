Luis Suarez open to Uruguay national return

An undated picture of Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez. — Instagram/ luissuarez9

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has left open the possibility of returning to international football, saying he would come out of retirement if he is required for this year’s World Cup, after being absent from the national team for more than 19 months.

The 39-year-old stepped away from international duty in September 2024, finishing as Uruguay’s all-time top scorer with 69 goals in 143 appearances.

Luis Suarez has said he is available for Uruguay selection ahead of the upcoming World Cup, over 18 months after announcing his retirement from international football.



The 39-year-old, his nation’s record scorer with 69 goals in 143 appearances, has not played for Uruguay since… pic.twitter.com/nq2PDfm487 — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) May 8, 2026

His farewell period was marked by controversy after he criticised head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s approach, claiming it caused divisions within the squad.

However, Suarez has since stated that he has apologised for those comments.

Suarez said he is open to rejoining the national team for the World Cup, admitting he previously stepped aside for younger players and has since apologised for past remarks.

"I would never say no to the national team if they need me, especially with a World Cup coming up," Suarez said.

“At the time, I stepped aside to make way for the younger generation. I said something I shouldn’t have said. I have already apologised to those I needed to apologise to.”

Now at Major Soccer League (MLS) side Inter Miami, Suarez said he still feels the drive to compete, despite his age.

"You realise you still have a little bit of life left in you," Suarez said.

Suarez has represented Uruguay at four World Cups and was part of their 2011 Copa America winning side.

The 2026 World Cup, co hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico, will begin on June 11.