Chris Finch slams referee as San Antonio Spurs take lead over Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs during game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 8, 2026. — Reuters

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch has criticised referee Tony Brothers, describing his conduct as “completely unprofessional” following a heated fourth-quarter exchange during Friday’s 115-108 Game 3 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs.

Finch said he attempted to call a timeout with just over five minutes remaining but felt it was ignored by Brothers before play continued, resulting in a potential turnover situation.

The coach reacted angrily on the sideline before confronting the official during a stoppage.

Tensions escalated further as Brothers approached the Timberwolves’ bench, prompting players and assistant coaches to intervene on two occasions to prevent the situation from worsening.

Despite the controversy, Minnesota’s defeat was largely shaped by a poor opening spell.

The Timberwolves missed their first shots for nearly seven minutes and quickly fell 14-1 behind an energised Spurs side.

Anthony Edwards sparked a response with a 12-point burst late in the first quarter, helping the hosts level the game at 51-51 by half-time.

The contest remained close into the final period, but Victor Wembanyama proved decisive for San Antonio, delivering a dominant performance with 39 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.

Minnesota enjoyed a rebounding edge and attempted 14 more shots than their opponents, yet converted only 38 per cent of their attempts.

Key scorers Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels struggled throughout, combining for just eight made field goals from 34 attempts.

The defeat ends Minnesota’s unbeaten home record in the play-offs and hands the Spurs a 2-1 series lead ahead of Game 4 in Minneapolis on Sunday.